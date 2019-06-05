30-year-old man arrested for voyeurism in Vadodara

A complaint was lodged with the Gotri police station of Vadodara on Monday after a 30-year-old man was caught taking videos and photos of women at the swimming pool. Gotri police took action in the matter on Tuesday by arresting the accused.

The accused has been identified as Akash Patel, a resident of Arth Somnath Society, located on Gotri-Vasna road. According to police officials, on Monday, an application was submitted to the Gotri police station by 50 women of Vilanna Bungalow Scheme alleging that Patel who stays exactly opposite to Vilanna Bungalow's swimming pool had been taking videos and photos of women while they were using the swimming pool for the past six months.

When the women confronted Patel about the issue, a verbal dispute broke out between the two parties and during that, Patel threatened to upload the videos on social media.

Police officials said that six months back, Patel had even chopped down trees in the vicinity to get a better view. On Saturday, people protested against his behaviour after he continued. A woman had even taken a video of Patel engaged in the voyeuristic act.

After the incident, the Gotri police were informed about the matter and Patel was arrested and was booked under IPC 365 (c).

DK Rao, PI of the Gotri Police station said, "We have arrested the accused in the matter. We have also recovered videos and other CCTV footage of the incident and have begun an investigation."

Threat To Upload It

