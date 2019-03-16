2,650 pay to travel by Ahmedabad Metro on day 1

Passengers taking the metro dropped by 26.5% on the first day of the actual commercial operations of the metro train in Ahmedabad. It should be noted that after being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government had announced free ride on the metro for 10 days. The free ride period ended on Thursday with authorities charging money from passengers for a ride between Vastral Gam and Apparel Park from Friday onwards.

Officials said that on Friday 2650 people took the metro ride after buying a ticket, a sharp drop compared to the over 10000 who hopped onto the service on the first day when the service was free.

The train at present runs between Vastral gam and Apparel Park covering over 6 km for which Rs 10 is charged.

After it first began its run, the metro service had to be stopped twice owing to a technical fault. The first halt happened on the second day of the free ride when a problem with the air conditioning forced the train to be stopped for 15 minutes. It had to be stopped once again for more than an hour after the service developed technical faults for the second time. The authorities had also provided for a women-only drive as part of the Women's Day celebrations.

