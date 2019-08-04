Headlines

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

21 accident-prone spots identified by Ahmedabad traffic cops

In 2019( till June) a total of 726 accident cases were reported with the 14 police stations of Ahmedabad Traffic Police Department.

Sharadkumar

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

In a short duration of just six months, a total of 726 cases of road accidentals were reported, which claimed a total of 204 lives. A Joint survey done by the Traffic department with help the CEPT university students and JP Research India Pvt Ltd identified 21 spots in the city were fatal accident occur repeatedly and suggested remedial measure at these locations.

The study showed that the maximum accidental took place on the stretch of SP ring road and SG highway which are on the outer position of the city and which connects the city. As per Tejas Patel, DCP of Traffic police, "As the city is expanding, the ring roads which were mostly used as a bypass are now being used by regular commuters a routine base. The traffic movement of the ring road has also been increased in the past five years. This led to the spike in the number of accidents. It was also revealed that in the inner parameters of the city, there were no such spots"

During the analysis, the three major factors were surveyed to find out what was the cause of the accident. In which experts analysed whether it was due to the fault of road engineering, the behaviour of the driver and the mechanical issues.

"In maximum cases, it was due to the fault and lack of road engineering on the roads. Even the factor of commuters not following the traffic rules and regulation played a major role. We are rectifying the issues and will be trying to sort it as soon as possible with the help of AMC," added Patel.

In 2019( till June) a total of 726 accident cases were reported with the 14 police stations of Ahmedabad Traffic Police Department.

Out of which 195 were fatal cases in which 204 people died, which included 164 men and 40 women.

Dangerous spots

  • Jasodanagar Circle, Ropada Bridge, Jetalpur Bareja, CTM Crossroads, Rabari Colony, Viratnagar Crossroads, SP Ring Road Odhav, Nikol Dastan Circle, Hatkeshwar Circle, Sola Bhagwat Road, Kargil Petrol Pump Road, Hebatpur Crossroads, Pakwan Crossroads, Somnath Chowk, Narol Circle, Thakkarnagar Crossroads, Noble Nagar Road, Naroda Patiya road, Iskon Circle, Juna Vadaj Road, Juhapur Crossroads 

