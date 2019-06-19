167 talukas in Gujarat receive ample rain

As per data provided by the SEOC, state got 28.21mm avg rains until Tuesday morning

The return of Vayu cyclone to Gujarat has proved to be a blessing as most of the 251 talukas of the state received rains. The weather department said that Wednesday onwards, the rains will decrease across the state. As many as 167 talukas witnessed rains on Wednesday, revealed State Revenue Department data.

According to the data provided by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the state had received 28.21mm average rains until Tuesday morning. This is 3.39 per cent of its 30-year average rains of 816mm. Overall, 251 talukas witnessed rains because of cyclone Vayu. The Saurashtra region witnessed a maximum of 56mm average rain, followed by north Gujarat (23mm), south Gujarat (18mm), east-central Gujarat (9mm) and Kutch (9mm).

According to the India Meteorological Department ((IMD), rainfall occurred at many places across the state on Tuesday. According to SEOC, by 6:00 pm, 167 talukas recorded rains. Una received a maximum of 70 mm rain, followed by Lodhika (47 mm), Gir Gadhada (46mm), Sutrapada (46mm), Vadgam (45mm), Kodinar (42mm), Siddhpur (41mm) and Kalol (40mm).

The IMD said that the Low-Pressure Area over Kutch and adjoining areas of southwest Rajasthan and south Pakistan has moved towards adjoining West Rajasthan. "Rains will decline in the state now, as Vayu has weakened into low pressure," said Jayanta Sarkar, director of the IMD office in Ahmedabad. He said that the recent spell of rains under the impact of Vayu will prove to be good for agriculture, as it will recharge the groundwater table. The IMD has also withdrawn the warning of heavy rains in some parts of the state.

However, Sarkar declined to comment on what impact Vayu will have on the onset of monsoon in Gujarat. It is being believed that Vayu will delay the onset of actual monsoon. As of now, the monsoon winds have progressed up to Goa and north Tamil Nadu. It normally takes about 10 days for the monsoon to progress from these places to enter Gujarat. Usually, by June 15, monsoon covers most parts of the state, while by the end of June, the whole of Gujarat is under the spell of monsoon.