150 kg ganja meant for distribution in Ahmedabad: Cops

Accused supplied ganja to local peddlars in Ahmedabad in small quantities

On Saturday morning a team of city Crime branch arrested two accused from near Jetalpur village with 150 kg of Ganja worth Rs 45 lakh. Primary investigation revealed that the accused were the main supplier of Ganja in Ahmedabad city.



The accused has been identified as Dayabhai Bhati, 58, a resident of Vasna and Ravi Dantani, 34, a resident of Vasna. As per police officials, Bhati is the main supplier of marijuana (ganja) in the city and he is one who supplied the drugs to local peddlers in Ahmedabad.



As per crime branch officials, the team was closely monitoring the area where drug dealing happens for the past few months. While patrolling, small peddlers were detained by cops. Bhati's name came up while questioning these peddlars.



On Friday the officials received a tip-off from one of their sources about Bhati taking off to Surat to collect a huge consignment. Police were also informed that he would be entering Ahmedabad via Jetalpur overbridge.



Acting on the information, a team of crime branch blocked the overbridge of Jetalpur and started checking the vehicles coming from Nadiyad side. While checking a tempo, the officials recovered 150kg of ganja stored on the back compartment of the vehicle. A total of Rs 45 lakh worth of ganja were recovered from the vehicle and both accused were arrested.



During interrogation, it was revealed that Bhati bought the drugs from a Surat-based dealer which was then supplied in small quantities to peddlers in Ahmedabad. It was revealed that Bhati was the main supplier to the peddlers of Ramdevnagar, Vasna, Ganeshnagar, Juhapura and Gulbai Tekra area of Ahmedabad.



BV Gohil, ACP Crime Branch, said that "He was supplying the stuff to local peddlers of Ahmedabad from the past three years. Bhati stored the consignment in a safe place and whenever there is demand in the market, he supplied it to local peddlers in smaller quantities."

