150 kg ganja case: Ahmedabad police recover more drugs from supplier's house

Crime branch officials recovered an additional hidden stash of the drug which was hidden at the main suppliers rented apartment in Vasna, who was held was in the 150 kg Ganja case .

On Saturday, the Crime Branch officials arrested the two accused Dayabhai Bhati, 58, and Ravi Dantani, 34, both residents of Vasna. They searched Bhati's house for more clues, after it was revealed he is one of the main suppliers of ganja in Ahmedabad market.

While nothing was found in the search, officials found out about Bhati's other rented 1BHK flat nearby, located in the slum area of Vasna. Immediately a team was sent to the spot. The officers recovered five bags from the house that comprise of 17 kg of ganja worth Rs 5.32 lakh.

BV Solanki, ACP Crime Branch stated, "We found out that Bhati sourced the consignment from a drug dealer named Dipu Odia, a resident of Surat. Right now we have sent a team to nab down the accused and further investigation is on."

It was also revealed that around three years back Bhati met Odia at the Surat Railway station after which he started dealing with ganja. Bhati used tempos and cars to Surat to get the consignment. Once he reached the designated place, Odia handed over the consignment to Bhati. However, Odia never disclosed information on where he sourced drugs from. Officials suspect that Surat is the hub for drug suppliers.