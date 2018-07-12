10 cr saplings to be planted, forestation drive to focus on cities: Ganpatsinh Vasava

He also says that the drive would be conducted with people's participation, with a focus on urban areas

Ten crore saplings will be planted across the state as a part of the upcoming 69th Van Mahotsav, Forest Minister Ganpatsinh Vasava said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that more than 9.77 crore saplings of 2,609 varieties have been grown in nurseries, which would be used in the afforestation drive. He also said that the drive would be conducted with people's participation, with a focus on urban areas.

"A lot of focus of the afforestation drive would be on urban areas. Fifty lakh saplings would be allotted for city spots. Municipal authorities would be roped in for the drive in the eight municipal corporations," Vasava said.

The minister said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is slated to kick-start the Van Mahotsav by starting work on Rakshak Van in Saraspur village of Kutch on July 27, while district-level events would take place on July 30.

A number of programmes would also be held in all the districts and talukas. The minister said that more than 40 lakh saplings will be planted at 850 spots where various works were undertaken during the Jal Sanchay Abhiyan in May.

One Vruksh Rath (Tree Chariot) will distribute the saplings from door-to-door in each of the 33 districts in the month of August.

50% fewer trees to be cut

Vasava said that 50 per cent fewer trees will be cut for expanding SG Highway. He told reporters that earlier 8,500 trees would have had to be chopped for widening the busy road, but only half of them will now need to be cut. He said that this has been achieved by transplanting trees, and by making minor changes to the road design.