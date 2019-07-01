The successful technology business leaders have worked through their imagination and allowed their minds to think the so-called “unthinkable” to perceive something which hitherto was unheard of.

Advertisements with celebrities endorsing learning apps are so common on television channels that viewers simply don’t pay much attention to them, however, there are surely some parents who would be convinced – either by the presence of the celebrity, or the sheer novelty of the method of learning, or both – that there cannot be anything better for their kids to learn their numbers and alphabet.

Absolutely wrong! Such an idea must be rubbished immediately.

It has been widely reported for a very long time, and specifically in the last one year, that parents in the Silicon Valley, in general, do not allow their children unrestricted access to different screens – desktop computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc. Either the access is banned, or the time of access is heavily rationed. Widely circulated news reports and articles have clearly mentioned about Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and others of the same ilk, banning too much technology for their children.

Why do they do that? Obviously, they know the advantages of using technology for easier, convenient and better living, however, they also clearly know the flip side, the limitations, the negative impact and unavoidable side effects on the impressionable minds; we are presently not discussing the impact on adult minds, which also is quite damaging in certain cases. Undoubtedly, they are smart and highly successful individuals and know the “real” thing which matters for success and happiness in the real world.

The successful technology business leaders have worked through their imagination and allowed their minds to think the so-called “unthinkable” to perceive something which hitherto was unheard of. Like true “possibility thinkers” they worked on their conceived thoughts and made the world sit up and take notice of their achievements. Now they want their kids to imagine, work on their imagination, fail often, learn from failures, work again, succeed, and continue this process repeatedly in life. It is not always a screen game to be played to achieve the highest score. Reading books, good discussions, debating, healthy and positive arguments, constructive criticism, and constant encouragement help in developing a well-rounded personality, rather than getting addicted to screens.

Too much of structured learning through programmed teaching methods doesn’t allow the natural creative juices to flow and hinders the progression of mind in innumerable possible paths, which can only be explored by letting the mind wander and meander through the maze called life and possibilities. When from early childhood, the mind is told to think only in a particular manner and get approval by the splattering of stars on the screen with the message “well done, this is the correct answer”, the mind keeps looking only for that approval and there is slow but sure killing of curiosity to know more and more. Just like a video game, the user works towards getting more and more points, whether there is any learning or not.

For learning how to swim, one has to jump in water and not only attend lectures on the process and methods of swimming. The learning apps are good only for the celebrities – as they endorse them, and there is a high possibility that their kids may not be allowed to use them – and for the companies as businesses. Profit making by making kids addicted to screens is not at all an appreciable business method, as it was when tobacco companies surreptitiously promoted teen-smoking and most of the top tobacco business leaders didn’t allow their teen-age kids to smoke.

At times, constraints and limitations are good for the long-term benefit. Too many choices often result in confusion and indiscretion.

Anurag K Agarwal

The author is a professor at IIM-A,

akagarwal@iima.ac.in