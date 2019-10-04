Life On The Right Lane: Those following law need not worry

Every year close to 1.5 lakh people die of road accidents in India. Close to 50 lakh are injured and 50% of these people have permanent disabilities. This is second highest globally – only after China. In 2016, it was decided to reduce accidental deaths by 50 per cent by 2020. Unfortunately, the government did not act swiftly. Nitin Gadkari displayed political will by enforcing the amendments. This is not for revenue generation. The requirement of having passed Class 8 to get a rickshaw licence has been removed but close to 1.6 lakh drivers in the city do not have a licence. They need to have the license and have PUC. These do not cost more. Overloading of passengers is a big risk. Hefty fines are needed to ensure no one violates the law. Those who follow the law have nothing to worry about.

—Dr Pravin Kanabar, President, Active Traffic Consultation Committee