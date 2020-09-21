Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches new COVID-19 application to help in better tracking

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a unified COVID-19 application which will help in better tracking of the pandemic in the state.

Speaking at the launch of labreports.upcovid19tracks.in app, the Chief Minister said, "While tracing the pandemic in the state, we faced a number of problems as many patients, whose reports came positive, gave their wrong addresses and wrong contact numbers. Due to this, we faced a lot of problems controlling COVID-19 in the state."

"Till the time any treatment or vaccine comes for COVID-19, the only way to control the infection is by taking preventive measures. I am told that with this application, people can have a number of advantages like COVID call centre platform, integration with the Centre's app among others. I hope people will be benefitted with this new application."

Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has conducted most number of COVID-19 tests in the country and his government took steps to bring down the positive and fatality rates.

He said, "Till now, our state has done most number of tests in the country. The state government tried to come out with new innovations. We successfully controlled the COVID-19 positive rate and death rate in the most populous state in the country."

There were 65,954 active cases across UP on Sunday. So far, 2,83,274 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,047, the data showed.