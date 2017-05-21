WATCH| US President Donald Trump seems right at home dancing with swords in Saudi Arabia

Date published: Sunday, 21 May 2017 - 4:28pm IST | Agency: DNA webdesk

US President Donald Trump, struggling to shake a brewing scandal at home, walked into a colourful spectacle and joined in a traditional sword dance welcome ceremony ahead of a banquet at the Murabba Palace in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Men in ceremonial dress and carrying swords chanted in unison to beating drums in a courtyard. Trump, clearly enjoying himself, smiled and swayed, even seeming to dance a little at the center of the group.

Trump showed little sign of the pressure during a day of diplomacy on Saturday during which he was warmly welcomed by Saudi King Salman.

Video of the dance shows Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross dancing with swords perched on their shoulders as part of a line of men in traditional Saudi garb, said a report.

