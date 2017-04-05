Zimmer adds more dates for North America in international tour

Hans Zimmer has added more dates to his international tour for North American cities.

The 59-year-old music composer, who will embark on the gig titled "Hans Zimmer Revealed" from April 14, will again visit NA from the third week in July to mid-August, reported Billboard.

This marks the first time when Zimmer will tour in North America, which he will start by playing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

He will also play in Australia, France and Poland.

The "Dark Knight Rises" composer will return to his hometown, Frankfurt, Germany for a performance on June 9.

The tour will have two shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on July 25 and 26, before concluding on August 12 in San Diego.

