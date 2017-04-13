Zambian police deny detained opposition leader denied access to lawyers

Zambian police on Thursday denied claims by the main opposition party that its detained leader Hakainde Hichilema had been denied access to his lawyers and family members.

"We have not blocked lawyers and Mr Hichilema's members of the family from visiting him because that is his constitutional right," police spokeswoman Mwaata Katongo said.

Hichilema was arrested on Tuesday and then charged with treason for allegedly obstructing President Edgar Lungu's motorcade.

