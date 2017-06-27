WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET @ 6/27/2017 3:25:55 AM

Editor: Paul Grant 1 202 898 8322 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES U. S. Supreme Court breathes new life into Trump's travel ban WASHINGTON - U. S. Supreme Court hands victory to President Donald Trump by reviving parts of travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries that he says is needed for national security but that opponents decry as discriminatory.

TOP STORIES

U.S. Supreme Court breathes new life into Trump's travel ban

WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court hands victory to President Donald Trump by reviving parts of travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries that he says is needed for national security but that opponents decry as discriminatory. (USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung, 997 words)

UK's May strikes $1.3 billion deal with Northern Ireland party to prop up government

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May strikes deal to prop up her minority government by agreeing to at least $1.3 billion in extra funding for Northern Ireland in return for support of province's biggest Protestant party. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/MAY (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, 895 words)

Japanese air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy, gets China backing

TOKYO/WASHINGTON - Japan's Takata, at center of auto industry's biggest-ever product recall, files for bankruptcy protection in United States and Japan and says it agrees to be largely acquired for $1.6 billion by Chinese-owned U.S.-based Key Safety Systems. (TAKATA-BANKRUPTCY/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu and David Shepardson, 960 words)

Mosul battle to end in days as troops advance in Old City - Iraqi general

MOSUL, Iraq - Battle to wrest full control of Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State will be over in a few days, Iraqi military says, as elite counter-terrorism units fight militants among narrow alleyways of historic Old City. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Marius Bosch and Khaled al-Ramahi, 677 words)

Trump, Modi seek rapport despite friction on trade, immigration

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conduct their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, Paris climate accord and immigration. (INDIA-USA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, by Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom, 400 words)

Trump says Obama 'colluded' on Russia, without giving evidence

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump demands that investigators apologize for looking into Russian interference and possible collusion with his 2016 election campaign, accusing predecessor President Barack Obama of having "colluded or obstructed," but he does not provide evidence. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 446 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

How the Federal Reserve serves U.S. foreign intelligence

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve's little-known role housing assets of other central banks comes with unique benefit to United States: It serves as source of foreign intelligence for Washington. (FED-ACCOUNTS/INTELLIGENCE (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 1,748 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Senate Republican healthcare bill would cause 22 million to lose insurance

WASHINGTON - Twenty-two million Americans would lose insurance over next decade under healthcare bill drafted by U.S. Senate Republicans, nonpartisan office says, assessment that will likely make it more difficult for already-fraught legislation to win support for speedy passage. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Susan Cornwell, 1,000 words)

U.S. core capital goods orders falter unexpectedly in May

WASHINGTON - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly falls and shipments also decline, suggesting loss of momentum in manufacturing sector. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lindsay Dunsmuir, 376 words)

AMERICAS

Heroes or agitators? Young lawmakers on Venezuela's front line

CARACAS - Group of young Venezuelan lawmakers rises to prominence on violent front line of anti-government marches that shake South American country for three months, bringing 75 deaths. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/LAWMAKERS (PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne and Victoria Ramirez, 988 words)

ASIA

Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo released on medical parole

BEIJING - Chinese Nobel Peace Prize winning rights activist Liu Xiaobo is released from prison on medical parole and is treated in hospital for late-stage liver cancer, his lawyer says. (CHINA-RIGHTS/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Christian Shepherd and Ben Blanchard, 600 words)

EUROPE

Italy's center-right wins in local elections, in blow to Renzi

ROME - Italy's center-right parties hammer their center-left rivals in mayoral elections, official results show, putting pressure on ruling Democratic Party ahead of national vote due in less than year. (ITALY-POLITICS/ELECTION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Steve Scherer and Gavin Jones, 632 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

At platform 9-3/4, Harry Potter fans mark 20 years of magic

LONDON - Twenty years to the day after first book in Harry Potter series is published, fans gather online and in real world to express their enduring love for J.K. Rowling's magical creation. (BRITAIN-POTTER/KINGS-CROSS (TV, PIX), moved, by Estelle Shirbon, 520 words)

