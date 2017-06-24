WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET @ 6/24/2017 3:33:35 AM

Editor: Paul Grant 1 202 898 8322 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no' WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump makes calls to fellow Republicans in U. S. Senate to mobilize support for their party's healthcare overhaul while acknowledging legislation is on "very, very narrow path" to passage.

Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump makes calls to fellow Republicans in U.S. Senate to mobilize support for their party's healthcare overhaul while acknowledging legislation is on "very, very narrow path" to passage. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), expect by 2345 GMT/7.45 PM ET, by Jeff Mason and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 600 words)

Under pressure, Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP, are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at time when Russia is accused of growing number of cyber attacks on West, Reuters investigation finds. (USA-RUSSIA/TECH (UPDATE 2, INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Joel Schectman, Dustin Volz and Jack Stubbs, 1,500 words)

Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar: close Jazeera, curb ties with Iran

DUBAI - Four Arab states that imposed boycott on Qatar issue ultimatum to Doha to close Al Jazeera television, curb ties with Iran, shut Turkish base and pay reparations, demands so far reaching it would appear to be hard for Doha to comply. (GULF-QATAR/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by William Maclean and Rania El Gamal, 1,100 words)

+ See also:

- GULF-QATAR/EMIRATES, moved, by Yara Bayoumym 352

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. list to drop Iraq, Myanmar as worst offenders on child soldiers

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to remove Iraq and Myanmar from U.S. list of world's worst offenders in use of child soldiers, U.S. officials say, step that could prompt accusations Trump administration is prioritizing security and diplomatic interests ahead of human rights. (USA-TRAFFICKING/CHILDSOLDIERS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Matt Spetalnick and Jason Szep, 702 words)

If Baghdadi is dead, next IS leader likely to be Saddam-era officer

BAGHDAD - If Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is confirmed dead, he is likely to be succeeded by one of his top two lieutenants, both of whom were Iraqi army officers under late dictator Saddam Hussein. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-BAGHDADI-SUCCESSION (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Maher Chmaytelli, 598 words)

North Korea says U.S. student's death a 'mystery to us as well'

SEOUL - North Korea says death of U.S. university student Otto Warmbier soon after his return home is mystery and dismisses accusations that he died because of torture and beating during his captivity as "groundless." (USA-NORTHKOREA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Jack Kim, 605 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Supreme Court limits rights of property owners

WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court narrows rights of property owners in disputes with governments and lays out formula for determining when landowners are owed compensation in case involving vacant lot in Wisconsin on picturesque St. Croix River. (USA-COURT/PROPERTY (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Andrew Chung, 577 words)

As debt limit looms, U.S. House leaders eye bipartisan deal

WASHINGTON - Congressional leaders are quietly working on bipartisan deal to raise U.S. debt ceiling within weeks, hoping to prevent difficult debt issue from snarling budget fight to come in September, senior Democratic budget writer says. (USA-CONGRESS/BUDGET (UPDATE 1, INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Ginger Gibson and Amanda Becker, 421 words)

AMERICAS

Slain Venezuelan protester's father appeals to 'friend' Maduro

CARACAS - Man describing himself as former boss and friend of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urges investigation of killing of his son in anti-government unrest convulsing OPEC nation for nearly three months. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Silene Ramírez and Andreina Aponte, 556 words)

EUROPE

British PM May defends Brexit rights offer in face of EU doubts

BRUSSELS - British Prime Minister Theresa May defends her offer to let millions of EU citizens stay in Britain after Brexit as fellow EU leaders respond coolly to her opening move in negotiations on Britain's withdrawal. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Elizabeth Piper, 784 words)

Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze

LONDON - British investigators say they will consider bringing manslaughter charges over tower block fire that killed at least 79 people. (BRITAIN-FIRE/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Holden and David Milliken, 772 words)

ASIA

Separate blasts kill 40 in Pakistan - police

QUETTA/PARACHINAR, Pakistan - Bombs kill at least 40 people in Pakistan, with suicide car bomber killing 13 in southwestern city of Quetta, and two blasts later claiming at least 27 lives in northwestern town of Parachinar, officials say. (PAKISTAN-BLAST/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Gul Yusufzai and Javed Hussain, 558 words)

WIDER IMAGE

Venezuela: death of a protester

CARACAS - Over months of protests Carlos Garcia Rawlins has been on Venezuela's streets daily, documenting increasingly violent clashes with security forces, experience that helped put him within eyeshot of soldier who fatally wounded young activist at close range. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/PROTESTER (PIX), moved, 635 words)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)