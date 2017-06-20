WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET @ 6/20/2017 3:31:21 AM

Editor: Paul Grant 1 202 898 8322 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES Van rams Muslim worshippers in London, PM May condemns 'sickening' attack LONDON - Van plows into worshippers near mosque, injuring 11 people, two of them seriously, in what Prime Minister Theresa May says is sickening, terrorist attack on Muslims.

TOP STORIES

Van rams Muslim worshippers in London, PM May condemns 'sickening' attack

LONDON - Van plows into worshippers near mosque, injuring 11 people, two of them seriously, in what Prime Minister Theresa May says is sickening, terrorist attack on Muslims. (BRITAIN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 17, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Alistair Smout and Costas Pitas, 1,000 words)

Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead

PARIS - Man deliberately rams car carrying weapons and explosives into police van as it drives in convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees, officials say. (FRANCE-POLICE/ (UPDATE 5, TV, PIX), moved, by Johnny Cotton and Michel Rose, 399 words)

United States, Iran flex muscles in Syria deterrence, Russia warns Washington

White House says coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria retain right to self-defense and U.S. military takes steps to protect its air assets as Russia warns it will treat any U.S.-led coalition planes in its area of operations as potential targets. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Phil Stewart, Warren Strobel and Jonathan Landay, 1,000 words)

U.S. student in coma dies days after release from North Korea

University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier, held prisoner in North Korea for 17 months before being returned home in coma less than week ago, dies in Cincinnati hospital, his family says. (USA-NORTHKOREA/DETAINEE (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Steve Gorman, 500 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump meets with tech CEOs on government overhaul

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with chief executives of technology companies including Apple and Amazon.com as White House looks to private sector for help in cutting government waste and improving information technology services. (USA-TRUMP/TECH (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by David Shepardson, 600 words)

Police say Muslim girl's killing near Virginia mosque not hate crime

Man accused of killing teenage Muslim girl appears before Virginia court to face murder charge, county officials say, as police say killing is not investigated as hate crime. (VIRGINIA-CRIME/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Jonathan Allen, 401 words)

U.S. top court to hear major case on political boundaries

WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court agrees to decide whether U.S. Constitution limits how far lawmakers can go to redraw voting districts to favor one political party over another in case that could have huge consequences for American elections. (USA-COURT/ELECTION (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Andrew Chung, 816 words)

AMERICAS

Mexico pushes OAS for pact to preserve democracy in Venezuela

CANCUN - Mexico, United States and Canada lobby countries from across Americas to adopt watered-down resolution criticizing Venezuela's government after seeing resistance from some of socialist oil exporter's allies. (MEXICO-OAS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Anthony Esposito, 500 words)

ASIA

An hour passed before Japan authorities were notified of Fitzgerald collision

TOKYO - Nearly hour elapses before Philippine-flagged container ship reports collision with U.S. warship, Japanese coast guard says, as investigations begin into accident in which seven U.S. sailors are killed. (USA-NAVY/ASIA (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Tim Kelly and Kaori Kaneko, 845 words)

EUROPE

With the clock ticking, Britain, EU play up chance of deal

BRUSSELS - British and EU Brexit negotiators agree how to organize talks on Britain's divorce at first meeting in Brussels, where both sides stress good will but also huge complexity and tight deadline. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Elizabeth Piper, 718 words)

Boeing launches new jet with flurry of orders

PARIS - Boeing unveils new version of its best-selling 737 aircraft, injecting life into faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flies in to open world's biggest air show in Paris. (AIRSHOW-PARIS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan, 768 words)

'Real victory will be in 5 years,' says Macron camp after election win

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron's government promises to reshape France's political landscape after winning commanding parliamentary majority to push through far-reaching pro-growth reforms. (FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Lough and Brian Love, 762 words)

Britons cry for London fire victims as death toll rises to 79

LONDON - Death toll from fire that ravages tower block rises to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public. (BRITAIN-FIRE/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Estelle Shirbon and Marina Depetris, 871 words)

