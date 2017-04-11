WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET @ 4/11/2017 3:23:00 AM

Editor: Paul Grant 1 202 898 8322 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES Tillerson faces tough talks in Moscow amid increased tensions WASHINGTON - U. S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week will be early test of whether Trump administration can use any momentum generated by missile attack on Syrian air base to craft and execute strategy to end Syrian war.

TOP STORIES

Tillerson faces tough talks in Moscow amid increased tensions

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week will be early test of whether Trump administration can use any momentum generated by missile attack on Syrian air base to craft and execute strategy to end Syrian war. (USA-RUSSIA/TILLERSON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati, 922 words)

G7 ministers look to persuade Russia to abandon Syria's Assad

LUCCA, Italy - Foreign ministers from Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations meet, looking to put pressure on Russia to break its ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (G7-FOREIGN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Crispian Balmer and Steve Scherer, 713 words)

Trump administration open to additional strikes on Syria -White House

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria if its government uses chemical weapons again or deploys barrel bombs in country, White House says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-WHITEHOUSE (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 231 words)

China, South Korea discuss more sanctions on North Korea amid talk of Trump action

SEOUL/TOKYO - China and South Korea agree to slap tougher sanctions on North Korea if it carries out nuclear or long-range missile tests, senior official in Seoul says, as U.S. Navy strike group heads to region in show of force. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ju-min Park and Nobuhiro Kubo, 759 words)

Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of emergency approved

ALEXANDRIA/TANTA, Egypt - Families of victims of bombing at Alexandria's Coptic cathedral gather at Monastery of Saint Mina under heavy security as Egypt's cabinet approves three-month state of emergency ahead of scheduled trip by Pope Francis. (EGYPT-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Amina Ismail and Arwa Gaballa, 881 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump's pick Gorsuch sworn in, restoring top court's conservative tilt

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump revels in biggest political victory of his presidency at White House ceremony in which his Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch is sworn in, poised to make instant impact on court once again dominated by conservatives. (USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 806 words)

Trump to meet U.S. business leaders on infrastructure, tax reform

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday as he works to gain support for $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration priorities, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says. (USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moving shortly, by David Shepardson, 400 words)

Gunman kills woman, wounds two students, kills self in California classroom

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Man opens fire with pistol in classroom at Southern California elementary school, fatally shooting woman presumed to be teacher and wounding two children before killing himself. (CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Olga Grigoryants, 400 words)

'Best banker in America' blamed for Wells Fargo sales scandal

Investigation by Wells Fargo's board lays blame for company's unauthorized accounts scandal on high-pressure sales culture and retail executive obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division. (WELLS FARGO-ACCOUNTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Carmel Crimmins and Karen Freifeld, 1,101 words)

Officer on leave after dragging United Airlines passenger off plane

NEW YORK - Aviation security officer who drags passenger off overbooked United Airlines flight to make room for employees is placed on leave, Chicago authorities say. (UAL-PASSENGER/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Alana Wise, 500 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuelan opposition protests again amid sustained anti-Maduro demonstrations

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition supporters take to streets again to protest grinding economic crisis and erosion of democracy under leftist President Nicolas Maduro, in first sustained wave of anti-government demonstrations in three years. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Eyanir Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer, 510 words)

EUROPE

France's Le Pen, evoking wartime Jewish arrests, re-opens old wounds

PARIS - Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen draws protests from her election rivals and Israeli government by denying French state's responsibility for mass arrests of Jews in Paris during World War Two. (FRANCE-ELECTION/LE PEN (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Adrian Croft and Simon Carraud, 640 words)

MIDDLE EAST

For survivors of past Syrian gassing, new attack brings back horror and despair

BEIRUT/EASTERN GHOUTA, Syria - It's dead children that haunt Abu Ghassan, blinded for more than month and paralyzed for weeks by nerve gas attack four years ago in Damascus suburb. He recovered; 37 members of his family were among hundreds of dead. Last week, when another gas attack killed at least 87 people hundreds of miles north, memories rushed back, hard. When he learned of it, he wept "like a child", the 50 year-old recalls. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-GHOUTA (PIX), moved, 898 words)

