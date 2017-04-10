WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 P.M. EDT @ 4/10/2017 3:35:43 AM

Editor: Mary Milliken 1 213 955 6735 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES Palm Sunday bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches kill 44 TANTA - At least 44 people are killed in Egypt in bomb attacks at the cathedral of the Coptic Pope and another church on Palm Sunday, prompting anger and fear among Christians and leading to troop deployments and the declaration of a three-month state of emergency.

TOP STORIES

Palm Sunday bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches kill 44

TANTA - At least 44 people are killed in Egypt in bomb attacks at the cathedral of the Coptic Pope and another church on Palm Sunday, prompting anger and fear among Christians and leading to troop deployments and the declaration of a three-month state of emergency. (EGYPT-VIOLENCE/CHURCH (UPDATE 8, TV, PIX), moved, by Arwa Gaballa and Ahmed Tolba, 900 words)

U.S. Navy strike group to move toward Korean peninsula -U.S. official

WASHINGTON - A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons program. (USA-NAVY/NORTHKOREA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Idrees Ali, 333 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-USA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-NORTHKOREA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim, 343 words

Allies of Syria's Assad say U.S. attack crossed "red lines"

AMMAN - A joint command centre made up of the forces of Russia, Iran and militias supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad say the U.S. strike on a Syrian air base crossed "red lines" and it would respond to any new aggression and increase its support for its ally. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALLIES (UPDATE 3), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 716 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/TILLERSON, moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 328 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IRAN (UPDATE 1), moved, 239 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRBASE, moved, 360 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TRUMP, moved, by John Walcott and Steve Holland, 782 words

Uzbek suspect in Swedish attack sympathised with Islamic State -police

STOCKHOLM - An Uzbek man suspected of ramming a truck into a crowd in Stockholm, killing four people, had expressed sympathy for Islamic State and was wanted for failing to comply with a deportation order, Swedish police say. (SWEDEN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Simon Johnson, Niklas Pollard and Rebecka Roos, 776 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-ATTACKS/TIMELINE (FACTBOX), moved, 813 words

UNITED STATES

Trump aides differ over Assad's future after Syria attack

WASHINGTON - Top aides to President Donald Trump demur over where U.S. policy on Syria was headed after last week's retaliatory missile strike, leaving open questions about whether removing Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad from power was now one of Trump's goals. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch and David Lawder, 749 words)

Tillerson: Syria strike a message to others, including N.Korea

WASHINGTON - U.S. military strikes against Syria over its alleged use of chemical weapons are a warning to other nations, including North Korea, that "a response is likely" if they pose a danger, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says. (NORTHKOREA-USA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Morgan, 394 words)

In Georgia, a Democrat's "Make Trump Furious" campaign rattles Republicans

SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia - After the crushing electoral losses that swept Donald Trump into the White House and sealed Republican control of the U.S. Congress, the Democrats' road to recovery winds through the leafy, well-heeled suburbs of north Atlanta. (USA-POLITICS/GEORGIA (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by John Whitesides, 1,119 words)

LATIN AMERICA

Venezuela Socialists' election strategy? Block adversaries

CARACAS - Venezuela's move to bar two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles from public office for 15 years looks like an unusually brazen blow at the opposition but is just the logical extension of a strategy that has emerged as the last, best hope of President Nicolas Maduro's Socialists for maintaining power. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ELECTIONS (PIX), moved, by Brian Ellsworth, 700 words)

Peru judge orders jail for governor suspected in Odebrecht case

LIMA - A federal judge in Peru orders 18 months of preventive prison pending a full trial for the sitting governor of the country's Callao region, who is accused of accepting a $4 million bribe from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA . (PERU-CORRUPTION/, moved, 236 words)

EUROPE

Oslo police detonate "bomb-like device"; suspect in custody

OSLO - Norwegian police set off a controlled explosion of a "bomb-like device" in central Oslo and are holding a suspect in custody. (NORWAY-POLICE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), by Ole Petter Skonnord, 319 words)

Massive protest in Hungary against bill that could oust Soros university

BUDAPEST - Hungarians rise up in one of the largest protests against the seven-year rule of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, protesting against new legislation that could force out of the country one of its top international universities. (HUNGARY-SOROS/PROTEST (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Marton Dunai, 598 words)

Support for Finnish anti-EU party slumps in local election

HELSINKI - Finland's jointly ruling eurosceptic Finns party sees its support tumble in municipal elections, a forecast by public broadcaster YLE shows, potentially tipping its own leadership race in favour of a hardline candidate. (FINLAND-ELECTION/LOCALGOVT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Tuomas Forsell and Jussi Rosendahl, 346 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Hardline cleric Raisi to take on Rouhani in Iran election

LONDON - Hardline Shi'ite cleric Ebrahim Raisi announces he will run in Iran's May presidential election, challenging moderate President Hassan Rouhani's economic record and his policy of detente with the West. (IRAN-ELECTIONS/RAISI (PIX), moved, by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 395 words)

+ See also:

- IRAN-ELECTIONS/RAISI-PROFILE (PIX), by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, moved, 842 words

Islamic State launches two suicide attacks on U.S.-backed Syrian rebels

AMMAN - Islamic State militants launch two suicide attacks on U.S.-backed Syrian rebels near the border with Iraq, leaving at least 12 dead in the fighting and many wounded, rebel sources say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS-SYRIA/BORDER (UPDATE 2), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 651 words)

Migrants in Turkey pray for return to Syria, work farms to survive

REYHANLI, Turkey - Ahmad Mustafa fled northern Syria to Turkey four months ago, badly injuring his hand along the way. But while the free healthcare he gets as a refugee is helping him heal, Mustafa and many of the nearly 3 million Syrian migrants who have fled to Turkey are gradually losing hope for their war-ravaged homeland. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY-MIGRANTS (TV), by Tuvan Gumrukcu, 590 words)

ASIA

China anti-graft body probing chief insurance regulator

BEIJING - The head of China's insurance regulator is being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations, the country's top anti-graft body says, bringing the most senior financial regulator to date into the government's fight against corruption. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 405 words)

New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital

HONG KONG - A pledge by Hong Kong's incoming leader Carrie Lam to make the city's vertiginous property prices more affordable could founder on the bottomless pockets of mainland Chinese developers, who are bidding up the price of land. (HONGKONG-PROPERTY/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Clare Jim and Venus Wu, 713 words)

AFRICA

Al Shabaab car bomb outside Mogadishu army base kills at least 15 -military

MOGADISHU - A car bomb targeting senior officials leaving a military base in Mogadishu kills at least 15 people and destroys a minibus carrying civilians, the Somali military says, an attack claim by Islamist al Shabaab militants. (SOMALIA-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar, moved, 279 words)

