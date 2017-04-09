WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/1700 ET @ 4/9/2017 2:35:30 AM

Editor: Mary Milliken 1 213 955 6735 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES Uzbek man main suspect in Swedish truck attack that killed four STOCKHOLM - A 39-year-old Uzbek man being held in custody is the suspected driver of a hijacked beer delivery truck that ploughed into crowds in central Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15 in an apparent terror attack, police said.

Editor: Mary Milliken + 1 213 955 6735

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Uzbek man main suspect in Swedish truck attack that killed four

STOCKHOLM - A 39-year-old Uzbek man being held in custody is the suspected driver of a hijacked beer delivery truck that ploughed into crowds in central Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15 in an apparent terror attack, police said. (SWEDEN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Johan Sennero, Anna Ringstrom and Bjorn Rundstrom, 890 words)

- EUROPE-ATTACKS/TIMELINE (FACTBOX), moved, 813 words

Syrian governor confirms air base operating again

BEIRUT - A Syrian air base targeted in a U.S. cruise missile attack is operating again, the governor of Syria's Homs province confirmed. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRBASE (moved), moved, 360 words)

- Russia's Lavrov and U.S. Tillerson spoke by phone about situation in Syria

- (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA-USA, moved, 124 words)

- (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IRAN (UPDATE 1), moved, 572 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-NORTHKOREA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim, 335 words

- (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Bulent Usta, 415 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TRUMP, moved, by John Walcott and Steve Holland, 782 words

Basque militants ETA surrender arms in end to decades of conflict

BAYONNE - Basque militant group ETA effectively ended an armed separatist campaign after almost half a century on Saturday, leading French authorities to the sites where it says its caches of weapons, explosives and ammunition are hidden. (SPAIN-ETA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), by Claude Canellas, Sonya Dowsett and Isla Binnie, 767 words)

Feuding Trump aides agree to end 'palace intrigue' -source

PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON - Top White House aides Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner met and agreed to "bury the hatchet" over their differences, a senior administration official says, in a bid to stop infighting that has distracted from President Donald Trump's message. (USA-TRUMP/ (moved), by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, 683 words)

Chinese media cheer Xi-Trump meeting, say confrontation not inevitable

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - Chinese state media on Saturday cheered the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as one that showed the world that confrontation between the two powers was not inevitable. (USA-CHINA/MEDIA (UPDATE 1), by Brenda Goh and Michael Martina, 657 words)

Venezuelans march after opposition leader banned from office

CARACAS - Protesters marched through Caracas and cities across Venezuela as the government's banning of a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Alexandra Ulmer and Girish Gupta, 727 words)

EUROPE

Don't let up in fight against tax avoidance, Moscovici urges EU

VALLETTA - European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations. (EU-TAXAVOIDANCE/MALTA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesco Guarascio, 454 words)

MIDEAST

UK's Johnson cancels Moscow visit after Syria gas attack

LONDON - Britain's foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he had cancelled a visit to Moscow due to take place on April 10 after developments in Syria where a poison gas attack in a rebel-held area prompted the United States to launch missile strikes. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-BRITAIN, moved, 95 words)

Sovereign fund to invest in new Saudi entertainment city

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia announces plans to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park. (SAUDI-ENTERTAINMENT/SIX FLAGS ENTMT, moved, 256 words)

AMERICAS

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico opens up its heroin fight to U.S., U.N. observers

MEXICO CITY - For first time in at least a decade, Mexico's army is allowing United States and United Nations to observe opium poppy eradication, step toward deeper cooperation to fight heroin traffickers, three sources in Mexico say. (USA-MEXICO/HEROIN (EXCLUSIVE, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael O'Boyle, 833 words)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)