WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET @ 4/7/2017 11:23:33 PM

TOP STORIES

U.S. strikes on Syria came close to clash with Russia -Medvedev

PALM BEACH, Fla./MOSCOW/BEIRUT - U.S. cruise missile strikes on Syrian air base were one step away from clashing with Russian military, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev charges, underscoring risks in U.S. President Donald Trump's first major foray into Syrian civil war. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 8, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Steve Holland, Andrew Osborn and Tom Perry, 800 words)

Situation in Syria constitutes international armed conflict - Red Cross

GENEVA - Situation in Syria now "amounts to an international armed conflict" after U.S. missile strikes on Syrian air base, International Committee of Red Cross says, expanding both sides' humanitarian obligations to cover any prisoners of war. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-REDCROSS (UPDATE 2, EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 495 words)

In big win for Trump, Senate approves his conservative court pick

WASHINGTON - Republican-led Senate gives Donald Trump biggest triumph of his young presidency, confirming his Supreme Court nominee over stout Democratic opposition and restoring conservative majority on highest U.S. judicial body. (USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung, 900 words)

At U.S.-China summit, Trump says he and Xi can overcome their many problems

PALM BEACH, Fla. - U.S. President Donald Trump says he makes progress in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and expects them to overcome many problems, marked contrast to stridently anti-China rhetoric of Trump's 2016 election campaign. (USA-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Steve Holland, 400 words)

Three killed by truck driven into crowd in Swedish capital

STOCKHOLM - Truck plows into crowd on street and crashes into department store in central Stockholm, killing three people and wounding eight in what prime minister says appears to be terrorist attack. (SWEDEN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Johan Ahlander, 800 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Money from infection-control industry muddies research into beating back superbugs

WASHINGTON - Makers of products using chlorhexidine to fight bacteria in hospitals provide support for scientists who repeatedly find those products to be very effective – even as concerns about safety mount. (USA-SUPERBUGS/RESEARCH (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Deborah J. Nelson and Ryan McNeill, 2,953 words)

UNITED STATES

Weather dampens U.S. job growth; unemployment rate dives to 4.5 percent

WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth slows sharply amid continued layoffs in embattled retail sector, but drop in unemployment rate to near 10-year low of 4.5 percent suggests labor market strength remains intact. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 705 words)

South Carolina church shooter to plead guilty to murder in state court

CHARLESTON, S.C. - White supremacist sentenced in federal court to die for shooting massacre at historic black church in South Carolina is expected to plead guilty to separate state murder charges Monday. (SOUTH CAROLINA-SHOOTING/ROOF (PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Harriet McLeod, 380 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuela opposition leader Capriles says barred from political office

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader and two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles says he is banned from holding political office for 15 years, amid what critics say is crackdown on dissent by leftist government. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Alexandra Ulmer and Diego Oré, 400 words)

AFRICA

Skirmishes in Johannesburg as South Africans protest against Zuma

PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG - Skirmishes break out in Johannesburg as more than 60,000 people march in South African cities in largely peaceful protests to demand President Jacob Zuma quit after cabinet reshuffle triggers latest crisis of his presidency. (SAFRICA-ZUMA/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Ed Stoddard and TJ Strydom, 928 words)

