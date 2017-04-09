WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/1400 ET @ 4/9/2017 11:41:25 PM

Editor: Hugh Lawson 44 207 542 7923 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES Palm Sunday bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches kill 44 TANTA - At least 44 people were killed in bomb attacks on the symbolic cathedral seat of the Coptic Pope and another church on Palm Sunday, prompting anger and fear among Christians and troop deployments across Egypt.

TOP STORIES

Palm Sunday bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches kill 44

TANTA - At least 44 people were killed in bomb attacks on the symbolic cathedral seat of the Coptic Pope and another church on Palm Sunday, prompting anger and fear among Christians and troop deployments across Egypt. (EGYPT-VIOLENCE/CHURCH (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved, by Arwa Gaballa and Ahmed Tolba, 764 words)

U.S. Navy strike group to move toward Korean peninsula -U.S. official

WASHINGTON - A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons program. (USA-NAVY/NORTHKOREA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Idrees Ali, 333 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-USA/, moved, 215 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-NORTHKOREA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim, 343 words

Allies of Syria's Assad say U.S. attack crossed "red lines"

AMMAN - A joint command centre made up of the forces of Russia, Iran and militias supporting Syrian President Bashar al Assad said the U.S. strike on a Syrian air base crossed "red lines" and it would respond to any new aggression and increase its support for its ally. (MIDEAST-CRISIS-SYRIA/ALLIES (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, 450 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/TILLERSON, moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 328 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IRAN (UPDATE 1), moved, 239 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRBASE, moved, 360 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TRUMP, moved, by John Walcott and Steve Holland, 782 words

Uzbek suspect in Sweden attack was Islamic State sympathiser -police

STOCKHOLM - The Uzbek man police suspect as the driver in a deadly truck attack in Stockholm that killed four people had expressed sympathy for Islamic State and was wanted for ignoring a deportation order, Swedish authorities say. SWEDEN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Simon Johnson, Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander, 600 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-ATTACKS/TIMELINE (FACTBOX), moved, 813 words

EUROPE

Oslo police detonate "bomb-like device"; suspect in custody

OSLO - Norwegian police set off a controlled explosion of a "bomb-like device" in central Oslo and are holding a suspect in custody. (NORWAY-POLICE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), by Ole Petter Skonnord, 319 words)

Support for Finland's anti-EU party drops in local election

HELSINKI, April 9 - Finland's co-ruling, eurosceptic Finns party lost seats in Sunday's municipal elections, a forecast by public broadcaster showed, indicating potential trouble for the three-party government. (FINLAND-ELECTION/LOCALGOVTS (PIX), early results expected by 1900 GMT, by Tuomas Forsell and Jussi Rosendahl)

MIDDLE EAST

Hardline cleric Raisi to take on Rouhani in Iran election

LONDON - Hardline Shi'ite cleric Ebrahim Raisi announces he will run in Iran's May presidential election, challenging moderate President Hassan Rouhani's economic record and his policy of detente with the West. (IRAN-ELECTIONS/RAISI (PIX), by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 395 words)

+ See also:

- IRAN-ELECTIONS/RAISI-PROFILE (PIX), by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 842 words

Islamic State suicide attacks target U.S.-backed Syrian rebels

AMMAN - Islamic State militants launches two suicide attacks on U.S.-backed Syrian rebels near the border with Iraq, leaving at least 12 dead in the fighting and many wounded, rebels sources say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS-SYRIA/BORDER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 598 words)

Migrants in Turkey pray for return to Syria, work farms to survive

REYHANLI - Ahmad Mustafa fled northern Syria to Turkey four months ago, badly injuring his hand along the way. But while the free healthcare he gets as a refugee is helping him heal, Mustafa and many of the nearly 3 million Syrian migrants who have fled to Turkey are gradually losing hope for their war-ravaged homeland. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY-MIGRANTS (TV), by Tuvan Gumrukcu, 590 words)

ASIA

China anti-graft body probing chief insurance regulator

BEIJING - The head of China's insurance regulator is being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations, the country's top anti-graft body says, bringing the most senior financial regulator to date into the government's fight against corruption. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 405 words)

New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital

HONG KONG - A pledge by Hong Kong's incoming leader Carrie Lam to make the city's vertiginous property prices more affordable could founder on the bottomless pockets of mainland Chinese developers, who are bidding up the price of land. (HONGKONG-PROPERTY/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Clare Jim and Venus Wu, 713 words)

AFRICA

Al Shabaab car bomb outside Mogadishu army base kills at least 15 -military

MOGADISHU - A car bomb targeting senior officials leaving a military base in Mogadishu kills at least 15 people and destroys a minibus carrying civilians, the Somali military says, an attack claim by Islamist al Shabaab militants. (SOMALIA-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar, moved, 279 words)

UNITED STATES

Feuding Trump aides agree to end 'palace intrigue' -source

PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON - Top White House aides Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner met and agreed to "bury the hatchet" over their differences, a senior administration official says, in an effort to stop infighting that has distracted from President Donald Trump's message. (USA-TRUMP/, moved, by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, moved, 683 words)

In Georgia, a Democrat's "Make Trump Furious" campaign rattles Republicans

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - After the crushing electoral losses that swept Donald Trump into the White House and sealed Republican control of the U.S. Congress, the Democrats' road to recovery winds through the leafy, well-heeled suburbs of north Atlanta. (USA-POLITICS/GEORGIA (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by John Whitesides, 1,119 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuela Socialists' election strategy? Block adversaries

CARACAS - Venezuela's move to bar two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles from public office for 15 years looks like an unusually brazen blow at the opposition but is just the logical extension of a strategy that has emerged as the last, best hope of President Nicolas Maduro's Socialists for maintaining power. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ELECTIONS (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Brian Ellsworth, 700 words)

