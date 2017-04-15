WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET @ 4/15/2017 7:36:49 PM

Editor: Alison Williams 44 207 542 7923 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES North Korea displays apparently new missiles as U. S. carrier group approaches PYONGYANG/SEOUL - North Korea displayed what appeared to be new long-range and submarine-based missiles on the 105th birth anniversary of its founding father, Kim Il Sung, as a nuclear-powered U. S. aircraft carrier group steamed towards the region.

TOP STORIES

North Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches

PYONGYANG/SEOUL - North Korea displayed what appeared to be new long-range and submarine-based missiles on the 105th birth anniversary of its founding father, Kim Il Sung, as a nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier group steamed towards the region. (NORTHKOREA-USA/ (WRAPUP 7, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Sue-Lin Wong and James Pearson 1,000 words)

Turkey's Erdogan makes final push before vote on new powers

ANKARA - President Tayyip Erdogan appealed for support from Turkish voters in final campaign rallies on the eve of a referendum which could tighten his grip over a country bridging the European Union and a conflict-strewn Middle East.(TURKEY-REFERENDUM/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Tuvan Gumrukcu, 700 words)

+ See also:

- TURKEY-REFERENDUM/ (FACTBOX), moved, 500 words

Blast hits Syrian bus convoy near Aleppo

BEIRUT - An explosion near a bus convoy waiting to enter the city of Aleppo kills at least 16 people, a war monitor says, after thousands of Syrians had been stuck around city as an evacuation deal stalled. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500 GMT/9 AM ET, by John Davison, 450 words)

ASIA

At least 16 killed in rubbish dump landslide in Colombo

COLOMBO - A rubbish dump landslide in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo kills at least 16 people and injured over a dozen others, military spokesman and hospital officials say, as emergency workers dug into the mountain of trash in search of survivors. (SRI LANKA-ACCIDENT/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, 245 words)

Former Afghan president calls decision to drop massive U.S. bomb "treason"

KABUL - Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai accused his successor of committing treason by allowing the U.S. military to drop the largest non-nuclear bomb used in combat during an operation against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan. (USA-AFGHANISTAN/BOMB, moving shortly, by Mirwais Harooni, 550 words)

Plaque commemorating Thai revolution removed, prompting outcry

BANGKOK - A plaque commemorating a 1932 coup in Thailand that saw absolute monarchy abolished and democracy established has gone missing, police in Bangkok say, prompting outcry from pro-democracy activists. (THAILAND-PLAQUE/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

EUROPE

French presidential race tightens as vote nears

PARIS - France's presidential race looks tighter than it has all year, just over a week before voting begins, as two polls put the four front-runners within reach of a two-person run-off vote.(FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah White, 500 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-ELECTION/LEPEN, moved, 400 words

Hungary's Orban sets out stakes for 2018 election as protests persist

BUDAPEST - Hungary's 2018 election will decide whether a government fighting for the national interest remains in power or forces serving foreign interests gain control, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said ahead of more planned protests. (HUNGARY-ORBAN/PROTESTS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1800 GMT/12 PM ET, by Krisztina Than, 400 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump administration says no U.S. trading partners manipulate currency

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration declined to name any major trading partner as a currency manipulator in a highly anticipated report, backing away from a key Trump campaign promise to slap such a label on China. (USA-TRUMP/CURRENCY (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by David Lawder, 550 words)

Hackers release files indicating NSA monitored global bank transfers

Hackers release documents and files that cybersecurity experts say indicate the U.S. National Security Agency has accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks. (USA-CYBER/SWIFT (UPDATE 3, by Clare Baldwin, 840 words)

U.S. judge halts multiple Arkansas executions

LITTLE ROCK - A U.S. judge temporarily blocked plans by Arkansas to hold a rapid series of executions this month, after the inmates argued the state's rush to the death chamber was unconstitutional and reckless. (ARKANSAS-EXECUTION/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Steve Barnes, 300 words)

RELIGION

Egypt's Christian minority in sombre mood for Easter holiday

ALEXANDRIA - Many of Egypt's Christian minority were in sombre mood over Easter after two church bomb attacks on Palm Sunday killed 45 people. (EGYPT-VIOLENCE/FAMILY (TV, PIX), moved, by Osama Naguib, 375 words)

+ See also:

- RELIGION-EASTER/POPE-VIACRUCIS (PIX, TV), by Philip Pullella, moved, 465 words

