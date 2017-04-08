WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/0600 ET @ 4/8/2017 3:39:04 PM

Editor: Alexander Smith 44 207 542 8983 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES Swedish police arrest man over truck attack which killed four STOCKHOLM - Swedish police arrest a man they suspect drove a beer delivery truck which rammed into a crowd in central Stockholm on Friday, killing four people and wounding 15 in what they described as a terror crime.

Editor: Alexander Smith + 44 207 542 8983

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Swedish police arrest man over truck attack which killed four

STOCKHOLM - Swedish police arrest a man they suspect drove a beer delivery truck which rammed into a crowd in central Stockholm on Friday, killing four people and wounding 15 in what they described as a terror crime. (SWEDEN-ATTACK/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Johan Ahlander, Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard, 700 words)

- EUROPE-ATTACKS/TIMELINE (FACTBOX), moved, 813 words

Russia warns of serious consequences from U.S. strike in Syria

UNITED NATIONS/MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as President Donald Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opened up a rift between Moscow and Washington. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 13, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Michelle Nichols, Andrew Osborn and Tom Perry, 1174 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-REDCROSS (UPDATE 2, EXCLUSIVE), by Stephanie Nebehay, 495 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TRUMP, moved, by John Walcott and Steve Holland, 782 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CONGRESS (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Patricia Zengerle and Amanda Becker, 622 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-REACTION (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, 559 words

Basque militants ETA surrender arms in end to decades of conflict

BAYONNE - Basque militant group ETA passes a list with the location of its arms caches to French authorities, effectively ending an armed separatist campaign after almost half a century. (SPAIN-ETA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, Isla Binnie and Claude Canellas, 685 words)

At U.S.-China summit, Trump presses Xi on trade, N. Korea; progress cited

PALM BEACH - President Donald Trump pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to curb North Korea's nuclear program and help reduce the gaping U.S. trade deficit with Beijing in talks on Friday, even as he toned down the strident anti-China rhetoric of his election campaign. (USA-CHINA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Holland and Koh Gui Qing, 910 words)

In big win for Trump, Senate approves his conservative court pick

WASHINGTON - Republican-led Senate gives Donald Trump biggest triumph of his young presidency, confirming his Supreme Court nominee over stout Democratic opposition and restoring conservative majority on highest U.S. judicial body. (USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung, 955 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Money from infection-control industry muddies research into beating back superbugs

WASHINGTON - Makers of products using chlorhexidine to fight bacteria in hospitals provide support for scientists who repeatedly find those products to be very effective – even as concerns about safety mount. (USA-SUPERBUGS/RESEARCH (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Deborah J. Nelson and Ryan McNeill, 2,953 words)

ASIA

Maldives opposition leader held for alleged plot against govt

- Maldives police arrested an opposition leader on accusations of plotting to overthrow the government, they said on Friday, days after the opposition failed in a bid to impeach the speaker of parliament. (MALDIVES-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 392 words)

AFRICA

Skirmishes in Johannesburg as South Africans protest against Zuma

PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG - Skirmishes broke out in Johannesburg as more than 60,000 people marched in South African cities on Friday in largely peaceful protests to demand President Jacob Zuma quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency. (SAFRICA-ZUMA/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Ed Stoddard and TJ Strydom, 928 words)

EUROPE

Don't let up in fight against tax avoidance, Moscovici urges EU states

VALLETTA - European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations. (EU-TAXAVOIDANCE/MALTA, moved, 423 words)

French presidential campaign tightening in final weeks, polls show

PARIS - France's presidential race is tightening in its final weeks with a far-left and a conservative candidate narrowing the gap on long-time frontrunners Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, two polls showed on Friday. (FRANCE-ELECTION/POLL (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Adrian Croft and Sudip Kar-Gupta, 459 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iran's Rouhani wants chemical attack in Syria investigated

DUBAI - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for an impartial probe of this week's suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria and warned that U.S. missile strikes in response risked escalating extremism in the region. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IRAN, moved, 202 words)

Sovereign fund to invest in new Saudi entertainment city

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia announces plans to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park. (SAUDI-ENTERTAINMENT/SIX FLAGS ENTMT, moved, 256 words)

AMERICAS

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico opens up its heroin fight to U.S., U.N. observers

MEXICO CITY - For first time in at least a decade, Mexico's army is allowing United States and United Nations to observe opium poppy eradication, step toward deeper cooperation to fight heroin traffickers, three sources in Mexico say. (USA-MEXICO/HEROIN (EXCLUSIVE, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael O'Boyle, 833 words)

Leading Venezuela opposition figure barred from office 15 years

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles on Friday was banned from holding political office for 15 years, a move that could galvanize protests against the leftist government and upend a presidential election in 2018. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer and Brian Ellsworth, 768 words)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)