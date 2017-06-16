WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET @ 6/16/2017 11:33:05 AM

Editor: Clarence Fernandez 65 6870 3861 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES U. S. Vice President Pence hires his own lawyer for Russia probes WASHINGTON - U. S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U. S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.

TOP STORIES

U.S. Vice President Pence hires his own lawyer for Russia probes

WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards Ainsley, 789 words)

Deadly tower blaze highlights London's rich-poor divide

LONDON - Within short walk from social housing block in west London where at least 17 people die in devastating fire are some of the wealthier streets in Britain, lined with elegant, multi-million-dollar townhouses. (BRITAIN-FIRE/INEQUALITY (PIX, TV), moved, by Estelle Shirbon and Alistair Smout, 800 words)

- BRITAIN-FIRE/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden, 1,004 words

U.S. student freed from North Korea has severe brain injury

WYOMING - An American university student who was returned to the United States this week after being held in North Korea for 17 months has a severe brain injury and is in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness," doctors said on Thursday. (USA-NORTHKOREA/DETAINEE (UPDATE 12, PIX, TV), moved, by Ginny McCabe, 710 words)

In Philippines battle, troops pinned down by sniper fire, Molotov cocktails

MARAWI CITY - When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last Friday they were caught in a kill zone. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/BATTLE (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Simon Lewis and Neil Jerome Morales, 1,202 words)

ASIA

Malaysia's first lady linked to $30 mln worth of jewelry bought with 1MDB funds

KUALA LUMPUR - Nearly $30 million in misappropriated funds from scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was used to buy jewelry for Malaysia's first lady Rosmah Mansor, including a rare 22-carat pink diamond set in a necklace, the U.S. Justice Department indicates. (MALAYSIA-SCANDAL/JEWELLERY (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by A. Ananthalakshmi, 640 words)

U.S. military has made no decision on new Afghanistan troop levels - spokesman

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon says it has not yet reached a decision on future troop levels in Afghanistan, amid speculation that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis may have finalized plans for an increase in forces to help break a stalemate with the Taliban. (USA-AFGHANISTAN/MILITARY, moved, 211 words)

Their lives disrupted, S.Korean grannies vow to fight THAAD

SOSEONG-RI - In Soseong-ri, a small farming village of about 80 residents in southern South Korea, a band of elderly women is at the forefront of protests against the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system next to their neighbourhood. (SOUTHKOREA-USA/THAAD-PROTESTS (TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Christine Kim, 777 words)

EUROPE

Pay up, make nice if you want 'soft Brexit,' EU to tell May

BRUSSELS - Theresa May should agree to pay Britain's bills to European Union and drop threats to walk out without legal deal if she wants talks on "softer Brexit" some of her allies are calling for, EU negotiators say. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/EU (UPDATE 1, ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 888 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support

DOHA - A $12 billion deal to buy U.S. F-15 fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, Qatari official says, despite President Donald Trump's repeated accusations that Doha supports terrorism. (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Tom Finn, 903 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump to clamp down on Cuba travel, trade, curbing Obama's detente

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will announce plans to tighten curbs on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island's military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama's historic opening to Havana. (USA-CUBA/, moved, by Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland, 834 words)

Cosby jury to return on Friday to try to break deadlock

NORRISTOWN - The jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial concluded their fourth day of deliberation on Thursday, unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the three charges against the entertainer. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Ax, 510 words)

+ See also:

- PEOPLE-COSBY/SCENE (PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Ax, 410 words

'Unremarkable' Virginia attacker shows difficulty of fighting political violence

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The most worrying thing about James Hodgkinson, experts on violent extremism say, is how unremarkable the 66-year-old home inspector from Illinois seemed until he opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they played baseball. (VIRGINIA-SHOOTING/EXTREMISM (TV), moved, by Julia Harte, Dustin Volz and Daniel Trotta, 632 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

DiCaprio returns Brando Oscar, Picasso art as part of laundering probe

LOS ANGELES - Leonardo DiCaprio finds himself embroiled in alleged Malaysian money-laundering scam, accused of taking part in million-dollar gambling session, being gifted Oscar once belonging to Marlon Brando and Picasso as birthday gift. (MALAYSIA-SCANDAL/DICAPRIO (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Jill Serjeant, 500 words)

