Winners of Pulitzer Prizes for U.S. journalism to be announced

The 101st Pulitzer Prizes, to be announced on Monday, will pay tribute to the best in American journalism and letters from a news year highlighted by the 2016 presidential election campaign.

The 19-member Pulitzer board, made up of past winners and other distinguished journalists and academics, will reveal the winners at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

More than 2,500 entries were submitted this year, competing for 21 prizes, including 14 of the most prestigious awards in American journalism in categories ranging from public service and breaking news to commentary, cartooning and photography.

Seven awards also recognize fiction, drama, history, biographies, poetry, general nonfiction and music.

Winners often come from famed publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, but the Pulitzers have also gone to smaller, lesser known publications across the country whose work does not always gain national attention at the time it is published.

Last year the Tampa Bay Times and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune won the prize for investigative reporting for revealing the "escalating violence and neglect in Florida mental hospitals and laid the blame at the door of state officials," the judges said.

The Associated Press won last year's prize for public service for reporting on abuse in the seafood industry that helped free 2,000 slave laborers. Reuters and The New York Times shared the breaking news photography award for images of the European refugee crisis.

The Los Angeles Times won the breaking news award for its coverage of the massacre by Islamist militants in San Bernardino, California.

The Pulitzers began in 1917 after a bequest from newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer. His will established Columbia University in New York as administrator of the prizes and also bestowed an endowment on the university to establish its School of Journalism.

