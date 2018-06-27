Will stunning ‘Blood Moon’ bring end of the world? Yes, says THIS group

A picturesque blood moon is all set to light the sky once again next month and according to doomsday preachers it will be the end of the world.

In exactly a month, if we are lucky and there is no thick cloud cover, we may have a chance to see a blood moon once again, as the 'largest lunar eclipse this century' is expected to be witnessed on July 27, 2018.

This eclipse will be the longest in this century and is expected to last for more than 100 minutes. It is expected to occur on July 27-28 at 7.30 pm UTC (12 am IST) and end at 9.13 pm UTC (1.43 am IST).

While stargazers will enjoy the spectacular phenomenon, doomsdayers and religious preachers are preparing for armageddon.

The end-of-days preachers predict some kind of a tragic event which is likely to end the world. However, the theory has surfaced drom similar thinkres and the prophecy. The 'blood moon' theory originated from the Book of Joel which says: "The sun will turn into darkness, and the moon into the blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord comes."

"And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood," Book of Revelations. However, these theories have been routinely dismissed by astronomers and other experts as a myth.

Scientists suggest that the red coloured tinge of the moon is due to ayleigh scattering of sunlight through the Earth's atmosphere. This also causes the redness in the sunset.

The total lunar eclipse - when the moon passes behind Earth and into its shadow - will last one hour and 43 minutes over July 27-28.

It will be visible across much of Europe and Asia, and in Australia, southern parts of North America, and South America.