Wife discovers husband's extramarital affair mid-air, forces pilot to land plane

Marital discord of an Iraninan Couple results in emergency landing of the plane in Chennai.

Marital discord of an Iranian Couple results in the emergency landing of the plane in Chennai. A Doha-Bali Qatar Airways flight made an unscheduled landing at the Chennai Airport after a woman discovered her husband's affair.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the couple was set to holiday in Bali. After boarding the flight from Doha, the woman scanned her husband's phone while he was sleeping in the flight. She unlocked his phone using his thumb impression, later to discover that her husband was cheating on him.

The woman turned unruly after she got to know about the infidelity of her husband. The cabin crew and people on board tried to calm her down but she did not listen. Hence the pilot was forced to land the plane at Chennai Airport.

Qatar Airways authorities refused to comment on the situation saying, "In respect of passenger privacy we do not comment on individual cases."

“The incident took place on Sunday morning. The Qatar Airways flight QR-962 (Doha-Bali) was diverted to Chennai after the pilot requested for it citing unruly passenger on board as a reason. The woman and her husband along with their child were offloaded and the flight departed for Bali,” said an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), requesting anonymity.

“The family spent the day at Chennai airport and was sent to Kuala Lumpur by a Batik Air flight. No police action was taken,” the officer said.