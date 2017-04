White House official: North Korea is test for U.S.-China relations

U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss how to rein in North Korea with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in what a senior White House official said on Tuesday was a test for the U.S.-Chinese relationship.

Briefing reporters on the Trump-Xi meetings, the official said the president sees the meeting as the first step in a "results-oriented relationship" and that he wants economic ties that are fair, balanced and based on reciprocity.

