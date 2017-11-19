Anti-LGBT US lawmaker Wes Goodman resigns after 'caught having sex with a man in his office'

Wes Goodman, who is the Republican state legislator for Ohio and known for his anti-LGBT views, has resigned after being caught having sex with a man in his office.

In public, Goodman described himself as a Christian conservative and is known for speaking about 'family values' and how 'natural marriage' can be only between man and woman.

His Twitter account, which has been locked ever since the scandal, earlier described him as "Christian. American. Conservative. Republican. Husband to @Beth1027".

Goodman's official campaign website, which has been taken down now, described him as "Healthy, vibrant, thriving, values-driven families are the source of Ohio's proud history and the key to Ohio's future greatness."

Goodman worked as an aide to one of the most conservative politicians in the country, Republican Jim Jordan, before being elected to the Ohio state legislature to represent Cardington.