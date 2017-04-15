We are fighting for right of all citizens to enjoy safety, peace-Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that his administration is fighting for the right of all citizens to enjoy safety and peace in the country.

In his weekly presidential address commemorating the Easter holiday, Trump gave a special message to those struggling Americans who have felt for too long the bitter taste of hardship that the White House is fighting for them.

Trump added that his administration is fighting for every American who has been left behind.

?I also want to give a special message to those struggling Americans who have felt for too long the bitter taste of hardship. I want you to know: this White House is fighting for you. We are fighting for every American who has been left behind. We are fighting for the right of all citizens to enjoy safety and peace?and to work and live with the dignity that all Children of God are entitled to know,? Trump said.

Trump offered well-wishes to Americans celebrating Easter and Passover and dubbed the U.S. as a ?nation of believers?.

?As families gather in houses of worship across the Nation, we are grateful for the tremendous blessings of this land, our home. We have a beautiful country, an abundant countryside, and an amazing people with a truly bright and wonderful future,? he said.

Asserting that America has been a place that has cherished the freedom of worship, Trump said many around the globe do not enjoy this freedom and one of the gravest threats to religious freedom remains the threat of terror.

Trump also condemned the ISIS attacks on Christian churches in Egypt which killed at least 43 people and injured several others.

?As long as we have faith in each other, and trust in God, we will succeed,? he said.

