WATCH: Pakistani ad defining what freedom means to women drives the point home

Women from different walks of life in Pakistan ask the question 'Azadi hoti kya hai?'

India and our neighbour Pakistan celebrated their 71st Independence Day with much fervour in the past two days. As the occasion marked the festival to honour our freedom from British Raj, an ad that went viral asked what exactly is the meaning of this Azadi we got after years of struggle.

Made by a fashion brand in Pakistan, the viral advertisement begins with asking a question, "Azadi hoti kya hai?" (What is freedom?).

We see women playing cricket which was significant since former Pakistani cricketers like Waqar Younis had a conservative opinion about women playing the game during recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

There is one girl practising her dance move, another one scratching the record in a club. There is one more girl, wearing a hijab while doing mechanic work. These women represent something and drive the point home when throughout the video, it gives various yet equally valid answers.

Check out the video