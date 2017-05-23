Watch: Melania Trump's hand swat of President Trump goes viral

Again speculations about strained relationship between President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have gone viral.

On a nine-day trip through Middle East and Europe, his first foreign tour since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump reached Israel on Monday accompanied by his wife Melania Trump.

But, while one is used to used to the chemistry that was shared by former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, when it things didn't seem right between the President and the first lady, Twitteratis were quick to notice.

On Monday, Trump landed at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport after what is believed to be the first direct flight to Israel from Riyadh.

When was walking down the red carpet with Israeli first couple, the US First Lady was left a few steps behind. Noticing that, the President extended his hand to Melania, but she rather gave him a cold shoulder and smacked it away.

The video of which has gone viral on social media now:

Twitteratis were also quick to make comparison with former President and First Lady.

@haaretzcom Now THIS is how a REAL President treats a First Lady! pic.twitter.com/VWd1LJveaW — Nadomom (@Nadomom) May 22, 2017

Earlier too, #FreeMelania campaign went viral in January, after Melania's 'frown' clip caught people's attention on social media.