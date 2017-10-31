Essel Group 90 years
Watch | Donald Trump gets awkward with T-Rex at White House Halloween Party

Oct 31, 2017

The White House on Tuesday released a video of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump having a Halloween moment with children.

The US President and the First Lady are greeting children who have come for Trick or Treating at the White House.

However, in the fourth minute in the video, a child dressed up as a T-Rex approaches the couple. Melania appears to be scared and plays along, but the US President has what we can describe as a completely awkward moment.

