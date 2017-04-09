Venezuelan protesters clash with police in new demo

Protesters hurling rocks clashed with police firing tear gas in Venezuela's fourth demonstration in a week against President Nicolas Maduro and his government.

The rally was marked by anger over a ruling from the leftist government banning opposition leader Henrique Capriles from office for 15 years. Around 4,000 people attended the demonstration yesterday.

Capriles narrowly lost the 2013 presidential election that brought Maduro to power following the death of his mentor Hugo Chavez -- father of Venezuela's "socialist revolution." The government move, which the 44-year-old Capriles announced on Friday, effectively prevents him from running against Maduro in next year's general election.

Yesterday's violence broke out when protesters gathered in the east of the city changed course at Capriles's request and headed downtown toward the government ombudsman's office.

The district -- seat of many government offices -- is a pro-Maduro bastion, and the president's supporters were holding a "cultural, sporting and recreational rally" there.

National Guard police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to force protesters back.

"They met us with gas and rubber bullets. They insist on siding with the dictatorship but we are going to keep moving forward," said opposition lawmaker Juan Andres Mejia.

Masked demonstrators threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at police, said

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)