Venezuela opposition cheers video of president being heckled

Social media videos of Venezuela's president apparently being heckled at a public event are giving cheer to the opposition amid a second week of daily protests.

President Nicolas Maduro was touring the poor eastern state of Bolivar yesterday when a crowd appeared to turn on him.

The official broadcast of the event cut out, but videos circulating on social media show people throwing objects at the president's vehicle and shouting "damn you!" Opposition leaders seized on the videos Wednesday as evidence Maduro can no longer travel freely in his own country. Moderate leader Henrique Capriles said on Twitter, "Leave already, Maduro. Wherever you go here, people hate you."

The episode recalled an incident several months ago in which people chased Maduro down the street on the resort island of Margarita.

