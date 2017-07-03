Venezuela opposition calls vote against crisis reforms

Venezuela's opposition called today for a popular vote on July 16 over the government's constitutional reforms which it brands a ploy to cling to power in a deadly political crisis.

Opposition legislative speaker Julio Borges said the opposition would stage a popular vote against the plan to form an assembly to reform the constitution.

"Let the people decide whether to reject or refuse to acknowledge the constitutional assembly that has been unconstitutionally called" by President Nicolas Maduro, Borges said in a speech.

The socialist government last year resisted various efforts by the center-right opposition to hold a referendum on removing Maduro from power.

The opposition blames him for a desperate economic crisis that has sparked deadly riots. He says the chaos is a US- backed conspiracy.

