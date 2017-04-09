US soldier killed in anti-IS operations in Afghanistan

An American soldier was killed during operations against the Islamic State group in Afghanistan late today, the US military said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"A US soldier was killed in action while conducting operations against ISIS-Khorasan in Afghanistan," US Navy Captain Bill Salvin was quoted as saying by the official account of NATO's Resolute Support mission.

"The soldier was mortally wounded today during an operation in Nangarhar Province. More information will be released as appropriate," he added.

