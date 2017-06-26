U.S.-SC-permits-partial-travel-ban,-agrees-to-hear-Trump-administration?s-case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday permitted the Trump administration to partially reinstate the travel ban which would affect people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The apex also agreed to hear the government?s appeal of lower court rulings blocking the immigration order from taking effect nationwide, reports the Hill. The court will take up the case in October.

As a result of the decision, people who do not have a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States would be barred from entry. People who can show they have a relationship to a person or entity will be allowed to enter the country.

The order would be effective within 72 hours.

After the US government announced the travel ban in January earlier this year, an appeals court blocked it for being discriminatory. The revised travel ban was also blocked the proposed travel ban on visitors from Muslim-majority countries.

