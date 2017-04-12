U.S.-Russia tensions over Syria will not "spiral out of control" -Mattis

Tensions between the United States and Russia will not "spiral out of control" following last week's U.S. cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday, describing the strike as one-off to deter Syria's use of chemical weapons.

"I'm confident the Russians will act in their own best interest and there is nothing in their best interest to say they want this situation to go out of control," Mattis told a news briefing.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)