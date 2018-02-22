US President Trump once again attacks Jeff Sessions, Obama over Russian poll meddling

President Donald Trump has attacked his own attorney general Jeff Sessions, challenging him to launch an investigation into the Obama administration for failing to do enough to stop the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Trump in a tweet on Wednesday questioned why the Obama administration did not do more to counter Russian meddling in the presidential elections.

"Question: If all of the Russian meddlings took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren't they the subject of the investigation? Why didn't Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren't Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!" Trump tweeted.

It is the latest instance of the president publicly criticising federal law enforcement.

In recent months, Trump has become more critical of federal law enforcement and has called senior officials at the FBI biased against him.

Trump has denied that Russia was involved in the 2016 election meddling.

But an indictment announced last week against 13 Russians and three companies described a sophisticated, multiyear Russian influence campaign designed to sow discord across the American democratic process.

On Tuesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three companies with meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.

Democrats say that the alleged Russian meddling benefited Trump, a claim refuted by the president.

Trump has consistently argued that such an alleged interference happened during the term of a Democratic president and thus this needs to be investigated.

Sessions are Trump's Attorney General and head the Department of Justice which is responsible for all such investigations.

Mueller has so far interviewed several of the Trump's former and present campaign officials.