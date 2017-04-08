U.S. plans new sanctions for Syria in near future - Treasury's Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday told reporters that he plans to announce additional economic sanctions aimed at Syria in the near future, part of the U.S. response to a poison gas attack that Western countries say was carried out by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"We expect that those (sanctions) will continue to have an important effect on preventing people from doing business with them," Mnuchin said. "These sanctions are very important and we will use them the maximum effect."

