US open to strategic cooperation with Russia on defeating ISIS

The US is open to strategic cooperation with Russia on defeating ISIS but will stand up for its interests where they do not see eye to eye, the White House said today.

"We are open to strategic cooperation with Russia when we can achieve a shared goal such as defeating ISIS, but we will stand up for our interests and values when we do not see eye to eye," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, told reporters.

The White House statement came as the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson finished the G-7 foreign ministers' meeting and landed in Moscow for meetings with his Russian counterpart.

"The visit is part of our effort to maintain direct lines of communication with senior Russian officials and to ensure that the United States's views on the situation in Syria, counterterrorism efforts, North Korea and other matters are clearly conveyed," Spicer said.

