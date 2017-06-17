US officer acquitted over shooting of black motorist

A jury in Minnesota today acquitted the police officer who fatally shot 32-year-old African American Philando Castile, whose dying moments were captured on Facebook video in a case that shocked the nation.

Jeronimo Yanez, 29, was found not guilty on three charges: second-degree manslaughter, and two felony counts of intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon for endangering the safety of Castile's girlfriend Diamond Reynolds and her four-year-old daughter.

Both were in the car when the officer shot Castile during a traffic stop.

