US Navy destroyer collides with ship off Japanese coast

After colliding with a merchant ship about 56 nautical miles off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan, a US Navy destroyer is taking on water steadily and injuries have also been reported from the vessel.

The Fitzgerald is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer with a crew of approximately 330 sailors.

Emergency procedures have been put in place and the ship is not in danger of sinking at this time, a US Navy official told CNN.

Meanwhile, the USS Fitzgerald has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard after the collision occurred at approximately 2:30 am local time on Saturday.

The White House is tracking the incident, an administration official tells CNN.

The damage to the ship is still being evaluated and the number of personnel injured has not been determined.

