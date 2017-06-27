US mayors bypass Trump to back Paris climate goals

President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord has triggered a bipartisan push from US mayors to stick to the emissions cuts Washington had pledged to hit, the mayor of Atlanta said today.

Mayor Kasim Reed said he was sending a signal of "optimism, passion and action" on fighting climate change to mayors worldwide despite the pullout Trump announced this month.

"President Trump's disappointing decision to withdraw from the agreement will actually have the opposite effect in terms of execution," Reed told a meeting of mayors from Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and North America in Brussels.

"What we did not have really was the level of cooperation, passion and intensity until we saw our president's decision to withdraw," Reed said.

Trump caused outrage when he decided to withdraw the United States -- the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases -- from the 2015 accord which is meant to curb rising temperatures driven by human activity.

Trump said the pact, signed by nearly 200 countries, hit the United States with "draconian financial and economic burdens" while competitors got off lightly.

Reed said he had attended a meeting in Miami on Saturday where more than 300 US mayors from both the Democratic and Republican parties pledged to honour the commitments Trump's predecessor Barack Obama agreed to in Paris.

The meeting showed this "is not a partisan issue," the Democratic mayor said.

"I won't go as far as to say we can reach the exact same goals as we could have with national leadership," Reed told

