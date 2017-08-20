US lawyer fined $20,000 for making bomb threat call to daycare centre

She wanted to avoid a contentious court hearing, which is why she made the threat

A lawyer must pay a USD 20,000 fine for making a bomb threat to a day care center at the federal courthouse in Syracuse.

Jacqueline Jones of Syracuse pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanour false reporting of an incident.

She admitted she called in a bomb threat to the day care center in February 2015 because she wanted to avoid a contentious court hearing.

Prosecutors say the threat caused fear and chaos in the day care, where there were 70 children.

Jones was sentenced to a year of probation and a USD 20,000 fine, but avoided jail time. Prosecutors had recommended six months in jail.