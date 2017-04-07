US intelligence agencies suspect Assad kept some chemical weapons -official

U.S. intelligence agencies suspect that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad kept some of the chemical weapons or components that he agreed to surrender under a 2013 U.S.-Russian deal, a U.S. intelligence official said on Thursday.

"We have never taken the Assad regime at its word that it declared its entire chemical weapons stockpile," said the U.S. intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Assad has repeatedly shown that he is willing to use whatever chemical weapons he has retained or reconstituted to attack and terrorize his own people," the official said.

