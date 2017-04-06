U.S. expects legal, open resolution of Ecuador election concerns

Ecuador's electoral council said on Tuesday Moreno pocketed 51.16 percent of valid votes versus 48.84 percent for Lasso, with 99.65 percent of votes counted.

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it expects concerns about the electoral process in Sunday's second-round presidential election in Ecuador to be "fully considered and resolved in a legal and transparent manner."

In a statement, the State Department also congratulated Lenin Moreno of the left-wing Alianza Pais party on his victory, which conservative challenger, Guellermo Lasso has said he will challenge. Ecuador's electoral council said on Tuesday Moreno pocketed 51.16 percent of valid votes versus 48.84 percent for Lasso, with 99.65 percent of votes counted.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)