US drops 'Mother Of All Bombs' on ISIS target in Afghanistan

The US military today dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat on an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan, close to the Pakistani border.

A GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), nicknamed "Mother Of All Bombs," was dropped on an ISIS-- Khorasan tunnel complex in Achin district of Afghanistan's Nanagarh province, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb.

A MOAB is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided munition that is America's most powerful non-nuclear bomb.

The bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, operated by the Air Force Special Operations Command, according to the military sources.

This is part of the ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan, the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) said.

The strike was designed to minimise the risk to Afghan and US Forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximising the destruction of ISIS-K fighters and facilities.

"As ISIS-K's losses have mounted, they are using IEDs, bunkers and tunnels to thicken their defence," said General John W Nicholson, Commander, US Forces - Afghanistan.

"This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K, Nicholson said.

The United States Central Command said US Forces took every precaution to avoid civilian casualties in the strike.

American forces will continue offensive operations until ISIS-K is destroyed in Afghanistan, it said.

