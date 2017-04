The U.S. cruise missile strike against Syria on Thursday was a "one-off," meaning that it was expected to be a single strike with no current plans for escalation, a U.S. defense official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters he believed that the strike did not signal a major shift in U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on domestic affairs.

